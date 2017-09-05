Teacher’s Day 2017: From Shah Rukh Khan to Sonakshi Sinha, here are Bollywood’s heartfelt wishes

Teacher’s Day 2017: Here’s what Bollywood has to say! Teacher’s Day 2017: Here’s what Bollywood has to say!

Teacher’s Day is here! Yes, the one day that people who work in the most demanding yet satisfying jobs ever, get for themselves. When the world acknowledges the effort they put in shaping young minds. And, how can Bollywood stand behind in this grand celebration. Twitter is already abuzz with heartfelt wishes for the ‘gurus’ the stars have had in their lives. From Shah Rukh Khan to Divyanka Tripathi, here’s what celebrities have to say on this Teacher’s Day.

Shah Rukh Khan, who has many a times himself donned the role of a teacher, tweeted, “Thx to each & every woman,child &man who gave me the confidence to say ‘I don’t know all’ & sorry for being tardy.”

Mahesh Bhatt wrote, “UG burnt with passion and without purpose.He was not a guru,not a teacher!But he gave me the courage to stand ALONE!.”

Veteran actor Shabana Azmi also took to social media to share her thoughts, “The best teacher is Life. Make it your resource base irrespective of the profession you are in and see yourself evolve. Happy Teachers Day.”

Sonakshi Sinha said, “#HappyTeachersDay to my mother, my teachers and the mother of all teachers – experience!!!”

Riteish Deshmukh wrote, “Imparting knowledge to the less knowledgable is the greatest service to mankind. #HappyTeachersDay.”

Filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar also tweeted, “A good teacher can inspire hope,ignite the imagination, and instill a love for learning #HappyTeachersDay .”

Kiara Advani: “After personally wishing all my teachers, wishing a #HappyTeachersDay to all those souls who unknowingly have inspired me #neverstoplearning.”

Ashoke Pandit said, “Love & Respects to all my Gurus who hv inspired me & taught me great values of life. #HappyTeachersDay.”

Dia Mirza tweeted, “Come forth into the light of things. Let nature be your teacher.” – William Wordsworth #TeachersDay #IAmNature.”

TV celeb Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya wrote, “Ha ha ha…Moral science teacher .”

Kunal Kohli posted on Twitter, “#TeachersDay My best teachers : My enemies. Known and unknown. You know who you are. Thank you. Love you guys.”

Filmmaker Anubhav Sinha said, “This Teacher’s day, to all my friends. Learned so much from you. Half of my good things are from you and all of my bad ones too. .”

