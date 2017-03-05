Before Tamma Tamma Again, watch Bappi Lahiri and Anuradha Paudwal’s live recording of Tamma Tamma

The song Tamma Tamma was originally sung by Bappi Lahiri and Anuradha Paudwal and was a superhit. The song Tamma Tamma was originally sung by Bappi Lahiri and Anuradha Paudwal and was a superhit.

Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan-starrer Badrinath Ki Dulhania is in the news for various things, but one treat that this film will offer is the retreaded version of the 1990’s hit song, Tamma Tamma. Originally starring Madhuri Dixit and Sanjay Dutt, the song appeared in the film, Thanedar. Before you watch the reworked version, Tamma Tamma Again, we have a blast from the past for you. The song was originally sung by Bappi Lahiri and Anuradha Paudwal and was a superhit and Badrinath’s Tamma Tamma Again is piggybacking on the song’s fame and reworking its moves.

However, Tamma Tamma was way too different from the new track given the modalities involved. Unlike today, a huge team worked on the technicalities of the song, which was India’s first song to be recorded on a computer. In today’s time, the music and film industry is blessed with the latest technology but back in the day, it meant a humungous team working on a track and making it a success. The live recording of Tamma Tamma makes for compulsory watching.

From a group of singers giving voice to its hook line to the lead singers singing on the cue given by the music composer, the video has it all.

It not only gives one a high dose of nostalgia but also makes one wonder how difficult it must have been in those days.

But we thank Badrinath Ki Dulhania for this nostalgia alert. Not just this video, when this track was launched, we saw Varun and Alia taking special dance classes from Madhuri herself and how they got their hook step right. We also saw behind-the-scenes video that the makers released, making the fans curious. Bappi Lahiri was also seen with Alia Bhatt in a video. But for now Tamma Tamma Again gives way to Tamma Tamma… it is 90s once more!

