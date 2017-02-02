Tamanaah Bhatia’s next Hindi film to be performance oriented

Tamanaah Bhatia believes her acting has not been highlighted in all the four Hindi films that she has done so far Tamanaah Bhatia believes her acting has not been highlighted in all the four Hindi films that she has done so far

Tamanaah Bhatia believes her acting has not been highlighted in all the four Hindi films that she has done so far and says her next would see her in a performance-oriented role.

The 27-year-old actress is a prominent face in Tamil and Telegu films and her Bollywood projects include Himmatwala, Humshakals, Entertainment and the latest Tutak Tutak Tutiya. But in all these films Tamanaah hardly got a chance to show her acting prowess.

“I am listening to a lot of Hindi scripts now and hopefully I am going to make an announcement soon once I lock in the script. Till now whatever Hindi films I have done, my performance was not highlighted. The film that I am signing now will be more performance based,” Tamanaah told PTI on the sidelines of Lakme Fashion Week here.

The actress is now focusing all her attention to the release of the second part of SS Rajamouli’s magnum opus Baahubali.

She will be reprising her role of Avanthika, the rebellious warrior in the second part and she assures that everyone will finally know “Why Kattappa kill Baahubali?”

“The film will be out in April. I am very excited about it. The first part has already garnered such a great response and piqued interest; we have got so much of love. I am looking forward to the audiences’ reaction to this part.”

Baahubali: The Beginning, which was a bi-lingual film made in Tamil and Telegu and dubbed in Hindi became a runaway hit across the country thanks to its epic visual effects. The immense success of the first part means that the expectation is much more for Baahubali: The Conclusion but Tamanaah says there is no pressure as the second part will do much better than the first.

“It was much harder at the first time. When we did the first part we didn’t have any idea how the audience would react, especially because it was South Indian film which was dubbed in Hindi. But we got such a fantastic response. We had a better response in the north. I think the audience is waiting to watch the film. The second part is going to be better.”