Taimur visits Nani Babita’s house with mommy Kareena Kapoor. See photos

Kareena Kapoor steps out of her parents house with son Taimur Ali Khan. Kareena Kapoor steps out of her parents house with son Taimur Ali Khan.

This year Kareena Kapoor Khan had a special birthday, not because she took a flight to a foreign land or she had a movie releasing, but because this time she had a new addition to her family, her son Taimur Ali Khan wishing her a happy birthday in his own sweet ways.

Much before the inside photos of her birthday bash started doing the rounds on her several fan pages, it was Kareena’s photos with her little bundle of joy Taimur which marked the beginning of the celebrations. Before hosting a party for her family and close friends, the Veere Di Wedding star visited her mother Babita at her house and took Taimur along. And as the photographers were waiting to catch a glimpse of the pretty birthday girl, the focus of their lens changed as soon as Kareena stepped out of her mother’s house. But why? Because she had the very handsome Taimur in her arms and needless to say when you have this cuddle baby around, the distraction is bound to happen.

See photos of Taimur Ali Khan in the arms of his mommy Kareena Kapoor Khan:

Having as many fan pages as any other superstar, Taimur had all the photos from his visit to his Nani’s house going viral on social media. People went ‘aww’ as they saw the baby with amused expressions on his face. Mommy Kareena also was in no hurry and posed for the paparazzi planting sweet kisses on the forehead of her baby boy. Meanwhile, Taimur continued to figure out what was happening around him.

Early on Thursday morning, we saw another candid click of Taimur while he was busy discovering a yellow flower. Then too his red chubby cheeks and his lovely eyes brought him love and blessings from many. Now we just hope we get our hands on Taimur’s photos from Kareena’s birthday bash that happened later in the evening on Friday.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd