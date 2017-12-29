Taimur, Saif and Kareena are in Switzerland for New Year celebrations

Taimur took off to Switzerland with parents Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor for celebrating New Year. Taimur took off to Switzerland with parents Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor for celebrating New Year.

Taimur Ali Khan is back. No, the youngest Nawab hasn’t returned from his New Year vacations yet but he is back with his adorable clicks which make his fans on social media go berserk over his cuteness. After many speculations around where Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor have flown with their baby boy, it has now been confirmed that Taimur is in Switzerland with his mommy and daddy. The toddler will be celebrating New Year in the snow-capped mountains of picturesque Switzerland.

The fans of the Pataudis shared a photo of Kareena, Saif and Taimur decked up in their winter suits on Instagram. Taimur looked as cute as a button as he sat comfortably in the stroller and Saif held it carefully. But we miss the bright smile of the one-year-old that lightens up the day of the onlookers. Looks like the chill of winters is not going well with the youngest Pataudi.

The last we saw Baby Nawab was when he was in deep sleep in his nanny’s arms at the Mumbai airport. He visibly was tired after a week-long celebration with the Kapoor and Pataudi clan. Taimur had a grand birthday bash at the Pataudi Palace in Haryana on his birthday, December 20 and then he enjoyed a perfect Christmas brunch with the Kapoors in Mumbai.

Taimur Ali Khan celebrated his birthday at Pataudi Palace. Taimur Ali Khan celebrated his birthday at Pataudi Palace.

Taimur with uncles Taimur with uncles Ranbir Kapoor and Aadar Jain during Christmas brunch.

However, this is not the first time that Taimur is on a Swiss vacation. Last year too daddy Saif and mommy Kareena gave the onlookers some serious family goals as they posed for a family photo in the European nation. All the photos had adorable Taimur stealing the spotlight from his star parents.

