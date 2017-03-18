Taimur is all smiles with Kareena Kapoor Khan, and it is the most adorable pic we saw of the mother-son

Kareena Kapoor Khan’s photo with Taimur will make your day. Kareena Kapoor Khan’s photo with Taimur will make your day.

Taimur Ali Khan is one little kid who is the talk of the town and we can safely say that now, he is a bigger celebrity than his father Saif Ali Khan and mother Kareena Kapoor Khan. The kid looks like a carbon copy of his mother and in a latest picture which has surfaced, he is seen all smiles while under the care and protection of his mommy. Fans are rightly going crazy over this photo.

Kareena Kapoor Khan recently had her outing with her new born child. And this time the new pic is a full-fledged one where the actor is seen kissing Taimur. The little one was born on December 20, 2016.

At a recent interview, when the Jab We Met actor was asked about her motherhood, she had said. “There are a lot of responsibilities on you once you become a mother. You feel that your heart is not beating inside you but outside your body and that is the biggest responsibility. Both me and Saif always wanted this. We used to talk about all these things. Both of us see ourselves in Taimur and this is the most special thing.”

Photo – Kareena with her little prince Taimur! How adorable! pic.twitter.com/kIqK77aGAN — Kareena Kapoor Khan (@KareenaK_FC) March 18, 2017

Kareena Kapoor who was last seen in Abhishek Chaubey’s Udta Punjab will soon be working on Veere Di Wedding which is directed by Shashanka Ghosh. The movie also stars Sonam Kapoor, Swara Bhaskar and Shikha Talsania in the lead.

About daddy Saif Ali Khan, the actor was recently seen in Vishal Bhardwaj’s Rangoon opposite Kangana Ranaut and Shahid Kapoor, who happens to be Kareena’ former beau.

