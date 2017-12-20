Taimur turns 1: Karisma Kapoor and Karan Johar wish the munchkin with adorable posts

Karisma Kapoor and Karan Johar share cute photos of birthday boy Taimur Ali Khan. Karisma Kapoor and Karan Johar share cute photos of birthday boy Taimur Ali Khan.

One of the cutest babies in tinsel town, Taimur Ali Khan has turned one today. The youngest Nawab is at the Pataudi Palace in Haryana with mommy Kareena Kapoor Khan and daddy Saif Ali Khan to ring in his first birthday. Accompanying him are his other aunts, uncles and cousins from both the Kapoor and Pataudi clan. While the handsome child is receiving a lot of love from his many fans on social media, it is his ‘maasi’ Karisma Kapoor who has wished the munchkin on Instagram.

While wishing Taimur, Karisma has shared a photo of the cute little kid with herself. The caption of the photo reads, “Happy 1st birthday our little bundle of joy ! 🎂🎈🎁🎉❤️ #weloveyou#ourbabyboy💙 #babynawab👶🏻#familyovereverything #throwback#specialmoments.” Karisma has been giving an exclusive sneak peek into Taimur’s otherwise private birthday celebrations. She shared photos of Taimur enjoying a horse ride and a tractor ride with Saif and his other family members.

Apart from the family, it is Kareena’s best friend from the industry Karan Johar who wished her baby boy Taimur. Going by the photo which Karan has shared, it looks like the filmmaker has also taken off to Pataudi Palace to be a part of the grand celebrations with the Kapoors and Pataudis. “Happy birthday Taimur!!! ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ I hope you enjoy your times with my babies as much as i have with your mom and dad!!!,” wrote Karan along with the photo. Earlier too Karan has expressed his wish of his kids Yash and Roohi becoming friends with Taimur.

When Karan came on Neha Dhupia’s talk show No Filter Neha, he talked about making the world meet his two munchkins. He said he has special plans for it, “Kareena and I have decided it’s Taimur’s birthday party. He is two months older than them. Taimur was born in December. So, his birthday party is where Yash and Roohi will make their debut appearance. Watch out Instagram! Because these three cuties are going to break the internet. I can’t wait for that photograph.”

So, does that mean soon we will have the photo of birthday boy Taimur with his friends Yash and Roohi? Meanwhile, another endearing click of birthday boy Taimur Ali Khan has been doing the rounds on the social media circuits.

See other photos shared by Karisma Kapoor from Taimur’s first birthday celebrations

Here’s wishing Taimur happy birthday!

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd