Taimur Ali Khan’s first vacation plans with parents Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan are fit for a royal

Taimur Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan will accompany Saif Ali Khan to Europe where he will be shooting for the next schedule of ‘Chef’ Taimur Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan will accompany Saif Ali Khan to Europe where he will be shooting for the next schedule of ‘Chef’

The youngest in the Pataudi clan, Taimur Ali Khan Pataudi, is up for his first royal vacation with mommy Kareena Kapoor Khan and daddy Saif Ali Khan. Taimur will soon accompany his parents to Europe where Saif will be shooting for the next schedule of ‘Chef’, a remake of Jan Favreau’s Hollywood hit by the same name.

Presently, Saif is on paternity leave till mid-January to be with his little bundle of joy, Taimur, and wife Kareena. But since the actor doesn’t want to miss being around his little one, it is being said that Saif will take Kareena and Taimur along with him to Europe.

“Saif has made up his mind to not leave his family behind. He wants to ensure that they are all together at least the first few months,” a source close to the couple told Daily Bhaskar.

More from the world of Entertainment:

Saif, the newly turned daddy, has turned his work trip into a family outing just to spend some quality time with the newest member of his family. Not only this, daddy Saif made his best efforts to give Taimur a grand and a royal welcome as he co-designed his nursery with the designer, Ritakshi Arora.

Also read | Taimur Ali Khan’s nursery has been co-designed by daddy Saif Ali Khan and here’s an inside look at it, see pics

Taimur made his debut in the world on December 20 and within a week of his coming, he became an internet sensation. While some people were excited to catch a glimpse of Saifeena’s first child, others trolled him for his name.

Coincidentally, Chef also has a father-son relationship at its heart. Produced by Bhushan Kumar, Vikram Malhotra, and Bandra West Pictures, Chef is being helmed by director Raja Krishna Menon. The movie is scheduled to release on July 14, 2017.

Also read | Kareena Kapoor turns Santa as she celebrates Christmas with Saif Ali Khan, her gang of girls. See pics

The original American comedy drama that released in 2014 was written, produced and directed by Favreau. The film revolves around the life of a professional chef who quits his job at a popular Los Angeles restaurant to launch a food truck with his friend and son.

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd