Taimur Ali Khan and Yash Johar are ‘future musicians’, Karan Johar shares adorable click

The latest picture of the two little munchkins of B-town, Kareena Kapoor Khan’s son Taimur Ali Khan and Karan Johar’s Yash Johar is sure to cure your Monday blues. Karan loves Taimur as much as he loves his own twin kids – Yash and Roohi. Maybe this is why he gifted both the kids similar mini pianos. Both Taimur and Yash seems to be in love with the gift.

Karan Johar took to social media to share a click of adorable Yash and Taimur and wrote along, “Future musicians!!!!!” While Yash’s sister Roohi can also be seen next to his piano, he seems to be more interested in posing with the gift. Meanwhile, Taimur seems to be really interested in learning the piano which also has his name written on it. Karisma Kapoor, Amrita Arora, Manish Malhotra, Sonam Kapoor and many more liked and commented on this click of Taimur and Yash.

Meet the ‘future musicians’ Taimur Ali Khan and Yash Johar:

Taimur, Misha Kapoor, AbRam Khan, Adira Chopra were seen under one roof recently when Karan Johar hosted his twins Yash and Roohi’s first birthday bash. We saw a number of inside pictures from the happening party.

See a few inside pictures from Yash and Roohi’s first birthday bash too:

According to a report in Mumbai Mirror, Shah Rukh Khan’s son AbRam and little Taimur bonded over more than a dozen cars at Yash and Roohi’s birthday. While the cuties were enjoying their play date, their parents Shah Rukh Khan and Kareena were chatting with host Karan.

