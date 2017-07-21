Taimur Ali Khan turns seven months old, maasi Karisma Kapoor is celebrating it with a chocolate cake, see photo

Taimur Ali Khan was born on December 20, 2016. Taimur Ali Khan was born on December 20, 2016.

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan’s son Taimur Ali Khan is now seven months old and his aunt Karisma Kapoor is more than happy. Already a star of Bollywood, Taimur came into the world on December 20 last year and as the munchkin turned seven months old on July 20, the Kapoor Khandaan just got another reason to have a get-together and celebrate the day. Maasi Karisma who is quite active on social media also posted a picture of the birthday cake on Instagram. On the photo, she scribbled, “Our boy turns 7 months.”

Kareena and Saif tied the knot on October 16, 2012, and was blessed with a baby boy four years after the marriage. The couple, unlike others, didn’t shy away from introducing their bundle of joy to the world. Also, for Kareena her son is the “most amazing and cutest child”. But until now we have only seen little Taimur comfortably wrapped around his mother’s arms and are eagerly waiting to catch a glimpse of the equation between the father and the son. No need to mention, the cuddle bear resembles his father Saif more than his mother.

A star in his own right, Taimur has often stolen the limelight from his mother whenever he made a public appearance. Now when Kareena who was last seen in Udta Punjab will start shooting for Rhea Kapoor’s Veere Di Wedding and little Taimur will accompany her to the shoot, we wonder who will attract the paparazzi more.

Recently, Kareena said that she has started going to bed early, something she wasn’t able to do before giving birth to Taimur. “I have started going to bed early. Nowadays, I wake up very early so that I can be with Taimur. I think I get to spend time with Taimur during the morning.”

