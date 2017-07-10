Taimur Ali Khan turns desi in a white kurta and proves he has the best genes of his father Saif Ali Khan. See latest photo

This photo of the youngest Pataudi, Taimur Ali Khan, is going viral and fans are just in awe with his cuteness. This photo of the youngest Pataudi, Taimur Ali Khan, is going viral and fans are just in awe with his cuteness.

It was just yesterday when we saw Taimur Ali Khan’s new picture, which proved the munchkin of Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan resembles his father more than his mother. And all thanks to some fan clubs that we got to see another cute click of this star baby and this time he absolutely looks more Pataudi than Kapoor. The little nawab of Bollywood is seen in a white kurta and we are just in love with his look.

Kareena and Saif’s little cuddle bear Taimur seems to have a nice weekend outing. And while we saw some of his recent clicks outside grandmother Babita’s residence, and in his balcony, this gorgeous baby is now dressed simply like a nawab in a white kurta-pyjama resembling Saif here. Needless to say, this photo of the youngest Pataudi is going viral and fans are just in awe with his cuteness.

Earlier we have seen him dressed in t-shirts and trousers but this look is new to our eyes. Taimur is seen posing on a sofa and this latest picture, a more desi one is a complete a visual treat. Interestingly, Kareena had sometime back shared that how she and Saif always argue if Taimur is more Pataudi or Kapoor.

But these latest photographs surely say that Taimur is growing into a young handsome Pataudi. “Every month (with Taimur) is going to be different. I think he is a perfect mix of Saif and me, more so like me, of a Kapoor, I think so. I think he looks exactly like my dad because I think I look like my dad. He is more like my dad,” Kareena said during chat show.

See the latest photo of Kareena Kapoor Khan, Saif Ali Khan’s baby Taimur Ali Khan:

“Saif and I keep arguing that he is more like a Pataudi and I am like no, he is like a Kapoor. But of course, his gorgeous sea blue eyes which he has taken from my grandfather and Lolo and that is amazing. I think it’s going to be a beautiful journey,” Kareena added.

Well this latest image of Taimur Ali Khan, we also stand by Saif and yes his on looks more like a Pataudi!

