I see Taimur Ali Khan’s picture in newspaper every day: Randhir Kapoor

Without mincing his words, veteran actor Randhir Kapoor has called out media for obsessing over his grandson Taimur Ali Khan (son of actors Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan). Randhir said owing to the unhealthy paparazzi culture, today’s star kids are robbed off the normalcy that is essential while growing up.

“Every day I get up in the morning, and I see a picture of my grandson in the newspaper. The paparazzi is permanently stationed below the house. Now, everyone recognises his maid also! That’s because of the paparazzi,” said Randhir Kapoor.

The actor was speaking at the launch of the first edition of Raj Kapoor Awards, and on the occasion also present were the other Kapoor brothers, Rishi and Rajiv. Agreeing with his brother on the media attention thrust upon star kids, Rishi said, “There is so much social exposure today. Earlier journals and magazines used to come every fortnightly. Now, every day we have news about films.”

The actors also looked annoyed as they commented on the extent of paparazzi in India, which contributed in giving rise to the trend of ‘gym and airport’ looks. “The media has created this. Now, you have the ‘airport look’ and ‘gym look’ also,” said Randhir, to which Rishi added, “There is a ‘chautha look’ (funeral look) too. You go to a funeral and everyone is like ‘look at his shade of badge, the glasses.”

Besides the panel discussion, the evening also honoured filmmakers with the awards for excellence in cinema. Veteran filmmaker Ramesh Sippy, the man behind all-time blockbuster Sholay, Shakti and Seeta Aur Geeta, was the first recipient of the award.

The other two directors to receive honours at the event were R Balki for his new film Padman and Umesh Shukla, who directed OMG! Oh My God and Rishi’s upcoming film 102 Not Out. The two awards left audience surprised and amused for PadMan released just six days ago, and even more bizarre was that there was no reason given for Shukla’s award. In fact, before he came on the stage to receive his trophy, it was a promotional video of 102 Not Out (also starring Amitabh Bachchan) that was played instead of his films that are already in public domain.

