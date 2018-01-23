Missed Taimur? Here’s another photo of the star kid which will make you go ‘aww’

Taimur Ali Khan is surely the king of social media, already. Taimur Ali Khan is surely the king of social media, already.

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan’s munchkin Taimur Ali Khan has been making news with his cute photos and adorable videos. In 2017, while films struggled at the box office, Taimur’s photos kept the audience engaged. Now, we have got hold of another photo of the little one and we bet you will go ‘aww’.

In the picture, dressed in a blue jumper, Taimur Ali Khan has a comb in his hand and it seems the little one is already trying to act like a grown up as he seems to be trying to comb his hair, on his own.

While Taimur is a crowd favourite, his cousin sister and Soha Ali Khan’s daughter Inaaya Naumi Kemmu is surely to follow his path. Some fan pages have made a collage of both the Khan babies and they are too adorable.

Check out Taimur’s latest picture:

If you need more of Taimur Ali Khan, you should also see this video in which the baby boy just cannot stop dancing. As Kareena is holding him, we see him jumping with joy on rhymes being played in the background. Watch the video here:

Well, we cannot get enough of Taimur. Can you?

