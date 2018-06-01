Taimur Ali Khan’s latest photos are too cute to be missed

Veere Di Wedding actor Kareena Kapoor Khan is getting more time to spend with her baby boy Taimur Ali Khan. Veere Di Wedding actor Kareena Kapoor Khan is getting more time to spend with her baby boy Taimur Ali Khan.

Taimur Ali Khan is undoubtedly Bollywood’s most famous celebrity kid. It seems now that Kareena Kapoor Khan and her Veere Di Wedding gang are done with the film promotions, Bebo is getting more time to spend with her baby boy. The actor was recently seen with her little munchkin at Mumbai’s Mehboob Studio.

As always, Taimur stared right back at the paparazzi as they clicked pictures. The stylish mother-son duo was a sight for sore eyes. Scroll to see the latest clicks of Kareena Kapoor Khan and her baby Taimur Ali Khan:

In a recent conversation with DNA, Saif Ali Khan shared that his one-year-old son has learned some new words and one of them is ‘Abba’ (which means father in Urdu). The actor shared, “He has learnt a few new words. He calls me ‘abba’ and has now started to say ‘baby’ and ‘gum’. Whenever he sees a chewing gum, he would just scream ‘gum’.”

Saif also added that his little nawab is also a moon-gazer. “He likes to watch the moon, so I sit with him in my office and show him the moon,” said the actor.

On the work front, Kareena’s first film post her delivery, Veere Di Wedding hit the screens today. Saif will next be seen in Netflix film Sacred Games.

