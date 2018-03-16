Taimur Ali Khan and Laksshya Kapoor spotted on a playdate

Taimur Ali Khan was full of energy after his playdate with Tusshar Kapoor’s son Laksshya. Taimur Ali Khan was full of energy after his playdate with Tusshar Kapoor’s son Laksshya.

Taimur Ali Khan and Laksshya Kapoor went on a play date recently and like other times, their outing caught the attention of paparazzi. The star kids were spotted in Bandra, Mumbai where the two went to spend some fun time with their other friends. While Laksshya was taken back home by daddy Tusshar Kapoor, Taimur was picked up by his nanny. Like always Taimur was ready to pose for the shutterbugs but it took Tusshar some effort to make his one and a half-year-old son look at the camera.

Carefully holding his mug, Taimur struggled to get out of the car as his nanny was taking him back home. Wearing a yellow t-shirt and beige shorts, Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan’s little bundle of joy was a photographer’s delight. On the other hand, hands-on parent Tusshar was all smiles as he posed with son Laksshya but his little one seemed to be a little exhausted to get clicked after all the fun.

See Taimur Ali Khan and Laksshya’s photos from their playdate

Tusshar Kapoor was blessed with son Laksshya in June 2016. Tusshar Kapoor was blessed with son Laksshya in June 2016.

Tusshar Kapoor has been a hands on father to son Laksshya. Tusshar Kapoor has been a hands on father to son Laksshya.

Another photo of Taimur outside his playschool also went viral on his fan pages. Here the adorable kid was seen wearing a blue jumpsuit.

Recently at an event, when Kareena was asked how she feels about all the attention Taimur gets, she said, “Now I do not like the fact that Taimur’s every move is monitored… and people even talking about his hairstyle and all… I mean, he is just 14 months old. I do not know how to control it now. Having said that I think he is becoming more familiar with the camera now, he looks right into the camera.”

