Taimur Ali Khan’s all-new avatar has got everyone talking

In a viral photo of Taimur Ali Khan, we see the paparazzi’s favourite celebrity kid in a never-seen-before avatar as he sports a ponytail. Also, what draws attention to the picture is the photo frame in Taimur’s hands which has Saif’s photo in it. Apparently, the delightful click first featured in Saif’s Whatsapp display picture after which it got circulated on Taimur’s many fan pages.

Wearing a blue t-shirt and white pants, Taimur is engrossed in Saif’s photo. His long tresses have been tied in a ponytail and just like his other pictures, the cuddle-bear looks as endearing as always. Though his grandfather Randhir Kapoor might not like the media attention his little grandson is getting, Kareena’s one-year-old baby boy seems to have got comfortable with it. In fact, the munchkin enjoys when the camera lens is focused on him.

However, mommy Kareena has often expressed her wish of Taimur growing up as a normal child. Recently, the Veere Di Wedding actor told PTI, “I just don’t want Taimur to be looked upon as a star-kid. I want him to grow up as normally as possible. I want to let him be just the way he is.”

Well, going by his popularity on social media, it looks like the fan following of Taimur is on the rise.

