Taimur Ali Khan’s throwback birthday photo is a perfect start to the weekend. See photo

Taimur Ali Khan poses for a perfect family photo with Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor. Taimur Ali Khan poses for a perfect family photo with Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor.

Baby Taimur Ali Khan no longer needs his parents Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor’s name for his introduction. The youngest Nawab, who recently turned one in December, is a superstar in his own capacity and has won over the world with his infectious smile. The handsome kid of Bollywood wrapped up his birthday celebrations at Pataudi Palace last month and returned with parents Kareena and Saif to ring in Christmas with the entire Kapoor clan. Since then his many photos have left his fans in awe of him.

And now the fan pages of Kareena and Taimur have got hold of photos where he is playing with daddy Saif and mommy Kareena in the Pataudi Palace ground and grandma Sharmila Tagore just can’t take her eyes off him. In another one, we see Taimur holding his milk bottle and looking at him with much love are his parents.

Taimur’s first birthday celebrations were a private affair with only Pataudi and Kapoor clan in attendance. Seen at the party were Taimur’s paternal grandmom Sharmila Tagore, maternal grandmom Babita, Randhir Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor, Karan Kapoor, Kareena’s best friend Amrita Arora with husband Shakeel Ladak and sons Rayaan and Azaan. The photos of the party were shared by Karisma and Amrita on their Instagram accounts.

See| Photos of Taimur Ali Khan

A few days back, Taimur was seen at the Mumbai airport in mommy Kareena’s arms. The mother-son duo was returning from Gstaad, Switzerland where they went to welcome the new year. Accompanying them was Kaalakaandi actor Saif who came back a day earlier.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd