Taimur Ali Khan’s throwback birthday photo is a perfect start to the weekend. See photo

Baby Taimur Ali Khan no longer needs his parents Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor’s name for his introduction. The youngest Nawab, who recently turned one in December, is a superstar in his own capacity and has won over the world with his infectious smile. The handsome kid of Bollywood wrapped up his birthday celebrations at Pataudi Palace last month and returned with parents Kareena and Saif to ring in Christmas with the entire Kapoor clan. Since then his many photos have left his fans in awe of him.
And now the fan pages of Kareena and Taimur have got hold of photos where he is playing with daddy Saif and mommy Kareena in the Pataudi Palace ground and grandma Sharmila Tagore just can’t take her eyes off him. In another one, we see Taimur holding his milk bottle and looking at him with much love are his parents.
Taimur’s first birthday celebrations were a private affair with only Pataudi and Kapoor clan in attendance. Seen at the party were Taimur’s paternal grandmom Sharmila Tagore, maternal grandmom Babita, Randhir Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor, Karan Kapoor, Kareena’s best friend Amrita Arora with husband Shakeel Ladak and sons Rayaan and Azaan. The photos of the party were shared by Karisma and Amrita on their Instagram accounts.
See| Photos of Taimur Ali Khan
A few days back, Taimur was seen at the Mumbai airport in mommy Kareena’s arms. The mother-son duo was returning from Gstaad, Switzerland where they went to welcome the new year. Accompanying them was Kaalakaandi actor Saif who came back a day earlier.
For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App
- Jan 13, 2018 at 1:13 pmWhile I wish the kid all well, the name is intriguing as I saw the following from Wiipaedia: "(i) Scholars estimate that his military campaigns caused the deaths of 17 million people, amounting to about 5 of the world population at the time. (ii) Before the battle for Delhi, Timur executed 100,000 captives.(iii) After Delhi fell to Timur's army, uprisings by its citizens against the Turkic-Mongols began to occur, causing a retaliatory bloody massacre within the city walls. After three days of citizens uprising within Delhi, it was said that the city reeked of the decomposing bodies of its citizens with their heads being erected like structures and the bodies left as food for the birds by Timur's soldiers. Timur's invasion and destruction of Delhi continued the chaos that was still consuming India, and the city would not be able to recover from the great loss it suffered for almost a century ." ( s: en.wikipedia /wiki/Timur). I wonder what the parents are trying to glorify.Reply