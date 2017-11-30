Star kids spotted: Taimur Ali Khan chills in the balcony, Laksshya with dad Tusshar Kapoor

Taimur Ali Khan and Laksshya Kapoor are here to make make your day! Taimur Ali Khan and Laksshya Kapoor are here to make make your day!

Nowadays, more than Bollywood celebrities, fans go crazy over news of their little ones. The toddlers even have their own fan pages on social media with audiences dying to get just a look at their cute little faces. And one such star kid is Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor’s son Taimur.

Once again, Taimur was seen chilling with his nanny in his favourite spot, the balcony of his house. Being the happy kid that Taimur is, he can be seen smiling innocently for the paparazzi downstairs. Only recently, Taimur was also seen posing for the shutterbugs on a dinner date with mommy Kareena. There too, Taimur stole all the limelight with his adorable antics and cute attire. And with his first birthday coming up on December 20, B-town is abuzz with rumours about mommy Kareena’s plans for the bash.

On the other hand, Tusshar Kapoor was also seen with his son Laksshya Kapoor at the gym. But looks like, Laksshya was pretty miffed with the shutterbugs clicking his pictures without his permission. But we must say, Laksshya is looking nothing less than cute in his angry avatar too.

Check out the pictures of Taimur Ali Khan and Lakkshya Kapoor here:

(Photo: Varinder Chawla) (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

It is a known fact that Tusshar and Kareena are close friends. But recently, Laksshya and Taimur were also spotted having a play date where the two were patiently listening to nursery rhymes during their playtime. On the work front, Tusshar’s latest release Golmaal Again was a huge success at the box office while Kareena Kapoor Khan will next be seen in Veere Di Wedding.

