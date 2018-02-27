Taimur Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan are in Rajasthan; see photos, videos

In a video, we see Saif Ali Khan playing gully cricket with some local boys and Kareena Kapoor and son Taimur Ali Khan are watching him. In a video, we see Saif Ali Khan playing gully cricket with some local boys and Kareena Kapoor and son Taimur Ali Khan are watching him.

It is vacation time for little nawab Taimur Ali Khan and mother Kareena Kapoor Khan. They have joined Saif Ali Khan in Desuri, Rajasthan. The actor is shooting for his next untitled film in Desuri village, which is two hours away from Udaipur.

A number of photos and videos have emerged on the Pataudi family’s fan clubs. Kareena, Saif and Taimur arrived in an open-top car and fans were happy to see them. Several photos and videos of the family having a good time in Rajasthan are doing the rounds on the internet.

While in one video, we see Saif Ali Khan playing gully cricket with some local boys and Kareena Kapoor and son Taimur Ali Khan are watching him, in another video, Saif is seen meeting some local fans holding Taimur in his arms.

The last time Taimur got the feel of a village was when the family recently celebrated Taimur’s first birthday at Saif’s ancestral home, the Pataudi Palace. Then too Kareena and Saif were seen taking Taimur for a ride on a tractor.

See recent photos and videos of Taimur Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan on a vacation in Rajasthan:

Parents Kareena and Saif are making sure to give an experience of all kinds to baby Taimur.

