Taimur Ali Khan is all cuddled up in mommy Kareena Kapoor’s arms while returning from Swiss vacations, see photos

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Taimur spotted at Mumbai airport. Kareena Kapoor Khan and Taimur spotted at Mumbai airport.

Kareena Kapoor Khan and her one-year-old baby boy Taimur Ali Khan is back in Mumbai after vacationing in Gstaad, Switzerland. The mother-son duo, like always, had all the attention of the paparazzi as they walked out of the Mumbai airport. Cuddled in his mommy’s arms, the young Pataudi looked much relaxed and fresh as opposed to the time when he left for the New Year celebrations in picturesque Switzerland. The little one wore a striped pink shirt and denim and complimented his looks with red shoes. Kareena chose to keep it casual in her black sweatshirt. Daddy Saif was nowhere to be seen as he returned a day earlier to promote his upcoming release Kaalakaandi.

Taimur flew to Switzerland with parents Saif and Kareena after ringing in his first birthday and Christmas with the Pataudis and the Kapoors. He had all the eyes set on him as he played with his uncles Aadar Jain and Ranbir Kapoor during the Christmas festivities. As he got into the Santa suit for Christmas, it got difficult for his fans to take their eyes off the cutest baby of the tinsel town.

Next, when we saw the toddler was when he posed with his parents in the snow-capped Swiss Alps and sat comfortably on a sledge. His another picture where daddy pulled his sled was beyond adorable. This was the second time that Taimur visited Switzerland. Last year too daddy Saif and mommy Kareena gave the onlookers some perfect family goals as they enjoyed some quality time in the European nation.

The camera-friendly kid Taimur is no longer intrigued by the attention he gets during his outings. His latest clicks have him smiling for the shutterbugs and he looks absolutely unperturbed with the photogs.

