Beat the mid-week blues with the latest photo of Taimur Ali Khan

Taimur strikes a pose with Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan. Taimur strikes a pose with Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan.

Until now we only had glamorous pictures of Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan from their New Year party in Switzerland. While many wondered if Taimur Ali Khan missed the party, the latest photo of Bollywood’s much-loved celebrity kid clears all the confusion. Taimur attended the New Year bash with daddy Saif and mommy Kareena and even struck a pose with them. This viral photo of Taimur has him in Saif’s arms and Kareena is seen planting an adorable kiss on her one-year-old baby boy.

At the party, Saif and Kareena were twinning in their black outfits and Taimur, like always, looked like a happy child in his red suit. This was Taimur’s second international vacation to his mommy Kareena’s favourite holiday destination, Switzerland. Earlier, we saw the cuddle bear having a great time in the snow-capped Alps mountains. He had a fun ride on a sledge which daddy Saif pulled with much love.

A few days back, many fans of Taimur got their dose of sweetness when baby Nawab attended a birthday party with his best friend and Tusshar Kapoor’s son Laksshya. Dressed in all white, Taimur went to the party with mommy Kareena. In a video that surfaced on the fan pages of Taimur had him in a playful mood. He was seen jumping in his mother’s lap as the song played.

With all the latest updates on Kareena’s baby boy, it seems Taimur is not only popular among his fans on social media but is also a favourite of other celebrity kids.

