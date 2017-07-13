Taimur Ali Khan is stealing the spotlight from mother Kareena Kapoor Khan, yet again. See photos

Kareena Kapoor Khan is also well aware that her son Taimur Ali Khan has become a favourite of paparazzi. Kareena Kapoor Khan is also well aware that her son Taimur Ali Khan has become a favourite of paparazzi.

We just cannot stop gushing over Taimur Ali Khan and his appearances during his outings. Whenever Taimur steps out with or without mommy Kareena Kapoor Khan, his pictures go viral on the internet. He is definitely one of the most popular star kid at present. Kareena and her baby Pataudi were again clicked outside her mom Babita’s house. And in the latest pictures too, Taimur looks adorable in his white kurta. He was seen in his nanny’s arms and mother Kareena was in her gym attire.

While Kareena is busy getting into shape for her upcoming film Veere Di Wedding and hence, spending a good time at the gym, Taimur is often seen paying a visit to his grandmother Babita’s house. It’s been more than six months since Kareena Kapoor Khan gave birth to a baby boy. We know how Kareena’s pregnancy made headlines last year, and post Taimur Ali Khan Pataudi’s birth, the attention has shifted to the little one. The six-month-old toddler has already become a favourite of all.

But Taimur Ali Khan’s birth has also brought a major change in Kareena’s life. The doting mom, who is often spotted with her baby boy at various occasions, loves to spend more time with him. Also in an interview to Mumbai Mirror, Kareena confessed something very beautiful about this new phase of her life. She said, “I don’t like being away from Taimur, I don’t want to miss out on a single moment of his childhood. If I have to go for a shoot, I’ll take him with me sometimes but it’s a tough balance.”

Kareena is also well aware that her son has become a favourite of paparazzi. On this she added, “He gets clicked wherever he goes, even when I’m not with him and all those popping flashbulbs make him blink.”

Well, we simply love to see more and more of Taimur Ali Khan all the time.

