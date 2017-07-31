Taimur Ali Khan is posing with daddy Saif Ali Khan and we can see a true Pataudi in him. See their latest photo

This new picture of the little Khan Taimur and daddy Saif Ali Khan is certainly a visual treat for all. This new picture of the little Khan Taimur and daddy Saif Ali Khan is certainly a visual treat for all.

We last saw Taimur Ali Khan looking enchanting wrapped in his father Saif Ali Khan’s arms as they left for a vacation. We all know that a holiday calls for multiple clicks, and the latest one is already going viral on social media. A few fan pages of the Pataudis have shared a new photo of the father-son duo. Saif and son Taimur are yet again creating a frenzy among the onlookers.

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif’s son Taimur is the latest internet sensation and is definitely the cutest kid in B-town right now. Kareena, Saif and Taimur are off for a two-week long vacation in Switzerland. While we last spotted them at the Mumbai airport when they were leaving for the trip, this new picture of the little Khan is certainly a visual treat for all.

In the image, Saif is seen planting a kiss on Taimur’s forehead but the baby seems to be well aware where the camera is. He is simply gazing at the lens. Saif is seen all suited up while the baby is seen in a blue striped romper.

This is Taimur’s first international vacation with his parents. Saif was recently in news, thanks to his ‘Nepotism Rocks’ act at IIFA 2017 and later his open letter on the issue which created waves, inviting a reply from Kangana Ranaut, who apparently became the center of the entire brouhaha.

After such stressful days, this Swiss vacation comes as a soothing relief for the Chote Nawab of Bollywood. Though his Begum, Kareena Kapoor Khan’s image is still awaited from the vacation, but we are happy to see this lovely click of the father-son.

See the latest image of Taimur Ali Khan and daddy Saif Ali Khan from their Switzerland vacation:

In a chat show, Kareena shared how she and Saif always argue if Taimur is more a Pataudi or a Kapoor. But with every new photograph that we see of the adorable kid, we can surely say that Taimur is more a a replica of his father Saif. The blue-eyed kid is his mother’s favourite as she calls him the “most amazing and cutest child”. Ofcourse, we agree!

