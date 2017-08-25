Taimur Ali Khan is not doing a cameo in mommy Kareena Kapoor Khan’s Veere Di Wedding

Taimur does not make a guest appearance in Kareena Kapoor’s film, Veere Di Wedding Taimur does not make a guest appearance in Kareena Kapoor’s film, Veere Di Wedding

Taimur Ali Khan Pataudi is the most popular star kid on block right now. He might be few months old, but his identity is independent of his parents, Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan, given his overloading cuteness. And while we kept mushing over his adorable pictures, news about the little one making a cameo in mommy Kareena’s upcoming film, Veere Di Wedding broke the internet today. But soon, it was revealed that this piece of news is completely false.

“This is completely untrue. Taimur does not make a guest appearance in Veere Di Wedding and this is purely a figment of someone’s imagination,” Kareena’s spokesperson said in a statement.

Taimur is one of the super cute star-kids for sure, but he won’t be seen on-screen anytime soon. Hence, we will have to be satisfied seeing him in the arms of his parents as his lovable pictures continue to take rounds of the internet for now.

Recently Kareena and Saif had taken their seven-month-old baby boy on his first vacation abroad. While their clicks flooded the social media, we were all eyes for the little bundle of joy.

Taimur looks like a button and with every picture, his fan following is only increasing by the day. One of Taimur’s biggest fan is his mother though. Kareena, wherever she has spoken about Taimur, has gushed about how good looking her son is. At one instance she called him “the most beautiful child on this side of the equator”, at another time she said, “I say it with a lot of pride that he (Taimur) is the most gorgeous child, not because he is mine, but because he is very good looking. Yes, he has the Pathan genes.”

So everyone who believed that Taimur will make an on-screen presence, wait until he grows up into the most handsome star kid around.

