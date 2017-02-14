Taimur Ali Khan is never alone at home, one parent is always there with him: Kareena Kapoor Khan

“He is the most gorgeous son, he is very good looking. He had Pathan genes…as I had a lot of ghee, I went conventional way.” “He is the most gorgeous son, he is very good looking. He had Pathan genes…as I had a lot of ghee, I went conventional way.”

Kareena Kapoor Khan says she and husband Saif Ali Khan never leave their newborn son Taimur alone, but if needed the actress will take the little one to her shoots. “Saif is at home now. I had to be heard for the live chat. So I wanted Saif to be with Taimur. Saif delayed his meeting little bit so I could be here for the chat. Taimur is not alone, one parent is always there with him.

“We are always going to do the same. If not then I am strapping him on and going for shoots and that’s amazing. He (Taimur) is an integral part of us, he is part of Saif and me, he is born to us,” Kareena said. The 36-year-old was doing a live chat on Facebook with dietician Rujuta Diwekar about losing weight post pregnancy.

When Rujuta pointed out that there are some women who feel that their life has ended after baby birth, Kareena said, “There are moments like this but I will sacrifice anything.” The “Bajrangi Bhaijaan” actress says she enjoyed her pregnancy phase.

When Kareena Kapoor Khan says her baby, Taimur Ali Khan Pataudi, is the most handsome man this side of the equator, you should sit up and take notice.

“I have carried Taimur with the lot of strength, energy, joy. I put on 18 kgs and I flaunted it till the day I walked in the hospital I did not care. And I was photographed from different angles, my double chin was seen. My friends and family were like ‘I am pregnant’. Kareena says she had a smooth pregnancy thanks to her family and friends, who are continuing with the support after the birth of the child.

“It doesn’t matter what size and shape you are in during or post pregnancy. I had this amazing child and I had an amazing support system from family and friends. “He is the most gorgeous son, he is very good looking. He had Pathan genes…as I had a lot of ghee, I went conventional way.” The actress has already started working out to shed her pregnancy weight.

“The process has started. I wanted to do it (lose weight). It’s about eating right food, walking. I am very dedicated. I am trying to do without comprising it’s important. It’s all coming off (losing weight).” On work front, she has “Veere Di Wedding” alongside Sonam Kapoor, Swara Bhaskar. The shoot for the film is scheduled to start from April.