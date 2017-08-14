Taimur is happily sitting like a boss in mother Kareena Kapoor Khan’s lap. See photos

Taimur Ali Khan steals spotlight yet again. Taimur Ali Khan steals spotlight yet again.

Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan’s Chota Nawab, Taimur has been the center of the limelight ever since his birth. Every time, this little munchkin makes an appearance with or without his mother, the paparazzi goes crazy trying to capture him cameras from all angles. Here we got another glimpse of this star child from his recent outing to grandmother Babita’s residence.

Looking adorable as ever in red, Taimur was seen enjoying in the lap of his mother. Meanwhile, the Pataudi family has just returned to the city after their beautiful vacation in Switzerland. While this may be a yearly thing for Saif and Kareena, this was the first time Taimur made his foreign trip. And like always, fans were fretting trying to find him in the pictures.

Kareena and Taimur have also often been seen paying a visit to his grandmother Babita’s house. Recently, they also celebrated Taimur’s seven-month birthday with maasi Karisma Kapoor. From Randhir to Karisma, looks like Taimur has made it to the ‘favourites’ list of everyone.

Talking about her son, Kareena had earlier mentioned how he has brought a huge change in her life, but she obviously is managing like everybody else. She says, “Priorities always change, and my priorities have changed too after Taimur’s birth. I multi-task. And just how everybody has kids and everybody manages life, I’m also doing that.”

On the work front, Kareena Kapoor Khan will soon be shooting for Veerey Di Wedding, where she will be sharing the screen with Sonam Kapoor for the first time. While Saif Ali Khan will be seen in Bazaar and Kalakaandi next.

