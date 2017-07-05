Taimur Ali Khan is enjoying the breeze in his balcony and his lazy moments will surely make you jealous. See photos

Kareena Kapoor Khan’s son Taimur is having the time of his life and it’s like every adult’s dream come true. Kareena Kapoor Khan’s son Taimur is having the time of his life and it’s like every adult’s dream come true.

Superstar Kareena Kapoor Khan’s son Taimur Ali Khan is already a rockstar at such a young age and he also has a number of fan pages to his name. And going by his recent pictures, he is definitely one of the cutest kids on the block and we can’t take our eyes off him.

A new picture which is doing the rounds of social media, Taimur can be seen happily playing in a swing in the balcony and just like all his previous images, this one has also gone viral in absolutely no time. Enjoying some lazy time, Taimur looks every adult’s dream come true. Fans are eagerly waiting for Taimur to grow up and we are sure he is going to surely set hearts aflutter in the future.

While parents Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan are busy arguing whether Taimur is more Kapoor or Pataudi, we are nothing less than charmed by this kid who has the chubbiest cheeks. Doesn’t he look like a teddy bear? A few days ago, Taimur attended Tusshar Kapoor’s son Laksshya’s birthday party along with his mother and we got to see a display of the various expressions on Taimur’s handsome face.

Check out the latest picture of Taimur Ali Khan.

Just like Kareena, Taimur has been an expert in drawing the attention of paparazzi and his pictures are a clear proof of how irresistible his munchkin is. Recently, Taimur was also spotted making an entry at his grandmother Babita’s house. Other kids who have also stolen our hearts away are Shahid Kapoor’s daughter Misha and Shah Rukh Khan’s son Abram.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd