Taimur Ali Khan is back home with mommy Kareena Kapoor and he couldn’t be happier. See photos

After completing the Delhi schedule of Veere Di Wedding, Kareena Kapoor Khan is back home in Mumbai with toddler Taimur Ali Khan. Unlike the last time when he was in tears while leaving from Mumbai, this time the cute little one was comfortable in his mommy’s arms as she walked out of the airport on Friday evening.

Playing with what looks like the cap of his bottle, Taimur yet again made it difficult to focus on his pretty mom. Dressed like a true Nawab, baby Taimur looked dapper in his check shirt and trousers. Just like his parents, whenever the little star has made a public appearance he has made sure to make a style statement.

In a recent interview, Kareena talked about Taimur being an internet sensation every time he is clicked by the paparazzi. She said, “I do understand that. But I just don’t want him to be looked upon as a star kid. I want him to grow up as normally as possible. I want to let him be just the way he is.” Taimur, Saif Ali Khan and Kareena’s first son, has been a favourite of the photographers ever since he came into the world in December last year. The happy child’s one click makes the best picture of their day.

(Picture credits: Varinder Chawla) (Picture credits: Varinder Chawla)

However, pictures of Kareena along with her co-stars Sonam Kapoor and Swara Bhaskar from the sets of Veere Di Wedding made the fans curious and excited to know what’s in store for them in this Rhea Kapoor directorial. The official Instagram account of the film gave a sneak peek into the fun the team of the movie is having while shooting. The latest video on it had Kareena talking about her excitement for the project. She says, “It’s been amazing, it’s been fun and I am having a blast filming for the movie. But actual fun happens in the van with the team of the movie. The Veere journey has begun.”

Veere Di Wedding will see the two Kapoor ladies, Sonam and Kareena sharing the screen for the first time.

