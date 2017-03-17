Taimur Ali Khan is a carbon copy of mother Kareena Kapoor. Bollywood star kids who look exactly like parents

Taimur Ali Khan is mom Kareena Kapoor Khan’s mirror image. Taimur Ali Khan is mom Kareena Kapoor Khan’s mirror image.

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan’s son Taimur is rarely out of the news. Taimur is not four months yet but he has occupied more newsprint that many a celeb. On Thursday, Kareena and Taimur went on a car ride and cameras caught their every moment. The cute star kid appeared to be with his nanny with mom Kareena in tow. We could not help but notice that Taimur is mom Kareena’s mirror image. Both of them have the same eyes and light hair. Kareena had once said that her son is the “the most gorgeous man this side of the equator” and we cannot agree any more.

In fact, not just Taimur, a lot of star kids share a very strong resemblance with their parents. In fact, Misha Kapoor — Shahid and Mira Rajput’s daughter also looks a lot like her father.

These two star kids, who are taking the Internet by storm today, will definitely become rulers of Bollywood one day.

Shah Rukh Khan and son Aryan share a strong resemblance but SRK had earlier shared an image wherein AbRam and Shah Rukh could easily be confused with each other.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan’s daughter Aradhya Bachchan looks exactly like how Abhishek Bachchan was in his childhood. See this pic to believe it.

If you can’t recognise these two kids then let us tell you, one of them is Akshay Kumar. The black-and-white picture is of Akshay’s childhood dressed as a girl and the little baby on the left is his daughter, Nitara.

Aamir Khan and his son Azad are each other’s mirror images too.

We hope you got a visual treat here!

