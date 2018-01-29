Taimur Ali Khan is a born poser and his latest photos are proof

Taimur Ali Khan spotted outside his play school. Taimur Ali Khan spotted outside his play school.

Internet’s current favourite, Taimur Ali Khan needs only a handful of adorable clicks to hit headlines. The little Nawab does not fail to make his presence felt wherever he goes. Be it a friend’s birthday party or a family get together, Taimur steals all the limelight even from his parents Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan. Recently, the little highness was spotted outside his play school and he posed for the paparazzi like a pro. He has rightfully inherited the perfect mix of charm and glamour from his parents.

Taimur is already a social media star as whatever he does goes viral within minutes. The toddler has just turned a year in December and he is attending a play school already. Taimur’s birthday was a grand affair too with the entire Kapoor and Pataudi clan in attendance at the Royal Pataudi Palace in Haryana. Taimur’s photogenic face and his adorably infectious smile is far enough to make anybody’s day.

Checkout the latest pictures of Taimur Ali Khan here.

Saif Ali Khan and Kareena’s little munchkin is a born star who does not only deny shying away from the cameras but also looks fond of the media. The way this toddler poses for the shutterbugs certainly anticipates his inborn talent and connection with Bollywood.

Check out some more cute photos of Taimur here.

Meanwhile, mommy Kareena Kapoor Khan is busy prepping up for her upcoming film Veere Di Wedding which also stars Sonam Kapoor and Swara Bhasker. While dad Saif was recently seen in Kaalakaandi which bombed at the box office.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd