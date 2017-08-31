Taimur Ali Khan in tears, looks like a baby cherub out to steal your heart!

Taimur Ali Khan is in tears and his mom Kareena Kapoor tries to pacify him with a smile! Taimur Ali Khan is in tears and his mom Kareena Kapoor tries to pacify him with a smile!

Taimur Ali Khan was spotted with his mother Kareena Kapoor Khan, and we can’t help but go ‘aww’ over his cry face. The little cherub is accompanying his mom on her visit to Delhi as she would be starting to shoot for her film Veere Di Wedding. He looked cute as he shed big fat tears and looks like Kareena too couldn’t help but smile at her son’s reaction.

As she was spotted with Jr Pataudi, she tried to calm him down even as the two posed for shutterbugs. Even in tears, this little boy looks like a cute button. Doesn’t he?

Meanwhile, Kareena Kapoor’s first film after the birth of her son, Veere Di Wedding also stars Sonam Kapoor and Swara Bhaskar in lead roles. Web series star Sumeet Vyas will also reportedly be a part of this project that is being bankrolled by none other than Sonam’s sister Rhea Kapoor. This project has been in the talks for some time now, and it will be interesting to see how an all women movie such as this will shape up.

Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan have also been quite open when it comes to their son Taimur being in the spotlight. Speaking about it, Kareena had said, “The culture has changed now. Wherever you go, everybody is quite open, getting photographed. You go out, go to the gym, you are getting photographed and he (Taimur) is as normal as everyone else. So, why should be treated as if he is not normal? His parents are normal, his friends will be normal so, we want to… It’s fine. It’s absolutely okay. It’s his journey, it’s his life.”

