Taimur Ali Khan has the Kapoor genes: Randhir Kapoor agrees with Kareena Kapoor Khan

Randhir Kapoor says Taimur Ali Khan is a naughty kid. Randhir Kapoor says Taimur Ali Khan is a naughty kid.

Since the time Taimur Ali Khan was born, a constant fight has been happening between Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan’s fans about whom he resembles more – the Kapoors or the Pataudis.

But in a recent interview, Kareena’s father Randhir Kapoor agreed that the little one has got the best of Kapoor genes. “Whether it’s his blue eyes or his looks, he definitely has the Kapoor genes,” said Randhir to HT.

Kareena had recently in said that Taimur has got the perfect Kapoor genes.

The kid, who has got the best of both the worlds, has become the king of hearts, and we are sure nobody would disagree with us when we tag him as the most adorable baby of B-town. In fact, we would not be surprised if he becomes the most searched baby on the internet.

Talking about his grandson, Randhir also revealed that though Taimur is not a cry-cry baby, but he is naughty and smart too.

“I love spending time with my grandkids, and Taimur is the youngest, so everyone is so fond of him. He is not cranky, but a bit naughty and, yeah, smart, too,” adds Randhir.

While Randhir is missing his little grandchild, Taimur is holidaying with Kareena and father Saif Ali Khan in Switzerland. Recently, some of his pictures from the vacations were posted by fan pages, which eventually went viral.

While the debate over who Taimur resembles more – Kareena or Saif, continues, it seems we are not going to get over him anytime soon.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd