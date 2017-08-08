Taimur Ali Khan gets comfortable in stroller as Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan pose with fans, see photos

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan are vacationing with son Taimur Ali Khan in Switzerland. Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan are vacationing with son Taimur Ali Khan in Switzerland.

Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan’s son Taimur Ali Khan is way too adorable to be missed by the paparazzi, no matter whether he is in town or not.

We already know Kareena and Saif have taken their seven-month-old baby boy on his first vacation abroad. From the time this family has landed in Switzerland, their pictures have been flooding social media and we are not even complaining.

After seeing the Chote Nawab Saif with wife Kareena and son Taimur in one frame, now some more pictures of this enchanting family have surfaced on the internet. The latest clicks have cuddle bear Taimur resting comfortably in his stroller and enjoying his colourful toy while his daddy Saif and mommy Kareena are busy meeting their few fans in the foreign land. Not only this, the two superstars didn’t mind adhering to the wish of their fans of being photographed with them. Kareena in her no makeup look (as Saif likes it) and Saif in his usual dapper look are creating a frenzy among the onlookers.

See photos| Kareena Kapoor Khan, Saif Ali Khan and Taimur Ali Khan in Switzerland

Earlier too we have got hold of the vacation pictures of Saif and Kareena with Taimur. The trio has been stealing hearts of many. From the time Taimur was born, he has become a bigger superstar than his parents. Whether it is his name or the discussion around whom he resembles more – the Kapoors or the Pataudis, everything about the little one makes his fans curious.

See some more photos of Saif, Kareena and Taimur

We hope to see more moments of this family vacation.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd