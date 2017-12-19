Ahead of Taimur’s first birthday, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan bond with family. See photo

Taimur Ali Khan celebrating his first birthday in Delhi. Taimur Ali Khan celebrating his first birthday in Delhi.

Taimur Ali Khan’s birthday celebrations are just a day away. The star kid, who has never failed to win our hearts with his cute appearances, will turn one on December 20. His fans and even the media is waiting to know how Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan are going to celebrate the moment. Also, Taimur’s aunt Karisma Kapoor seems the most excited of the lot. The actor has been sharing many pictures on her Instagram profile, giving us sneak-peek into what’s happening in the Pataudi palace.

Karisma Kapoor on Tuesday afternoon shared another picture in which we see the adorable Taimur resting on the lap of Saif as the latter drives a tractor. Along with him, we see Karisma and her kids and Kareena’s mother Babita.

It seems the party has already begun in the palace for the Kapoors and Khans but we are surely waiting to see who all would grace the celebrations.

Earlier, while talking about the birthday plans of the youngest Nawab, Karisma revealed to Pinkvilla, “Yes, Taimur’s birthday is arriving and it is a special moment for us. The family is really very excited and thrilled about the same.”

Karisma then added that the no big celebration will take place on Taimur Ali Khan’s first birthday. “We will have a family get together of sorts, and will not be having a big celebration,” added Karisma.

Well, over the past one year, more than Kareena and Saif, it is their cute little munchkin who has been grabbing headlines.

See pictures of Taimur Ali Khan’s birthday celebrations from the Pataudi Palace here:

We wish the little one happy birthday in advance.

