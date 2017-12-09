Taimur Ali Khan gets playful as he enjoys a swing at a park, see photos

Taimur Ali Khan enjoys a fun time at a park. Taimur Ali Khan enjoys a fun time at a park.

Social media’s favourite cuddle baby, Taimur Ali Khan is back with his latest set of endearing clicks. This time the youngest Pataudi is seated on a swing and is seen enjoying his playtime. His flush pink cheeks and his blue eyes will once again make you fall in love with the munchkin. However, the swing is not the one in the balcony of his house but the one in a park where the handsome boy was on Friday evening.

The little boy of Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan, born on December 20, 2016, will soon turn one year old and going by his photos, we must say he isn’t getting any less cute. Saifeena’s (as Saif and Kareena’s fans address them) little bundle of joy has been the apple of everyone’s eyes ever since his first photo went viral on several social media platforms. He has always interested the paparazzi more than his star parents have ever done. But unfazed by their son’s popularity, Kareena and Saif have often said that they will make sure Taimur grows up like any normal kid and remains grounded.

See photos of Taimur Ali Khan enjoying on a swing

With just about 10 days left for Taimur’s birthday, his many fans are intrigued to know how the wonder kid will ring in the special day. The grapevine is abuzz that the Kapoors will travel to the Pataudi Palace in Haryana and Taimur’s paternal grandmom Sharmila Tagore might also accompany him. The celebrations will probably be attended by only close friends and family. But considering the big loss the Kapoors suffered when veteran actor Shashi Kapoor passed away on December 5, we wonder if the celebrations will be on such a grand scale or not.

Meanwhile, it is also being said that daddy Saif and mommy Kareena have already put up a Christmas tree at home with some pretty ornaments and other decorations. Also, the duo sits along with Taimur around the tree and enjoy Christmas carols.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd