Saif and Kareena are gearing up for Taimur’s royal birthday at Pataudi Palace, see photos

Kareena Kapoor Khan’s sister Karisma Kapoor is at the Pataudi Palace along with Saif Ali Khan and other family members to celebrate Taimur Ali Khan’s first birthday. Kareena Kapoor Khan’s sister Karisma Kapoor is at the Pataudi Palace along with Saif Ali Khan and other family members to celebrate Taimur Ali Khan’s first birthday.

Taimur Ali Khan is already a star. While fans await the birthdays of their favourite Bollywood biggies, Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan’s baby son is no less than a celebrity too. The little Nawab will turn one on December 20. With the big occasion being just being two days away, it is already celebration time for the entire Kapoor and Pataudi clan. We already saw pictures of the parents and the baby flying to their ancestral house in Haryana to ring in the birthday of the youngest member of the family. Now, Taimur’s aunt Karisma Kapoor gave us the first glimpse of how the Pataudi Palace is being decked up.

Kareena’s sister Karisma Kapoor is currently at the ancestral home of Saif Ali Khan along with other family members. Taimur’s Maasi shared two photos in her Instagram story giving us a glimpse of the celebration. She also posted two photos later. One, she captioned as, “#lazymondaysbelike#familyfun❤️#pataudidiaries” and wrote,” #prebirthdaycelebrations🎉#babynawab👶🏻 #familyfun❤️#perfectpic” for the other picture.

Recently, when Kareena and Saif were asked about their plans for Taimur’s birthday at the book launch of Saif’s sister Soha Ali Khan, the two avoided the question and laughed it off. But looks like Karisma cannot wait to share everything that’s happening at the Pataudi Palace.

See the first pictures of Taimur Ali Khan’s birthday celebrations from the Pataudi Palace here:

Sometime back, Karisma had told the media about Taimur’s birthday party plans. “Yes, Taimur’s birthday is arriving and it is a special moment for us. The family is really very excited and thrilled about the same. We will have a family get together of sorts, and will not be having a big celebration, ” Karisma had shared.

We are keeping a close eye on all the updates about the special birthday celebration of Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan’s baby Taimur.

