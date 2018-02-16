Taimur Ali Khan’s million-dollar expressions on his way to a kids’ gym will make your day

Taimur Ali Khan seems to be enjoying his workout sessions at a kids gym. Taimur Ali Khan seems to be enjoying his workout sessions at a kids gym.

Taimur Ali Khan was a musician in the making when he last featured on Karan Johar’s Instagram account with his one-year-old son Yash Johar. And now we see him heading for his kids’ gym sessions. Wait, but he has been going to the gym for quite some time now. What’s so special this time? It is his eyes that are fixated on the camera lens of the paparazzi and his tongue stuck out as if he is teasing his many fans who wait to catch his single glimpse.

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan’s little superstar, unfazed by the media attention went for his kids’ gym sessions with his nanny. Clad in a bright yellow t-shirt and blue track pants, the cuddle bear gave a winsome smile to the onlookers. Taimur or we say Tim (as daddy and mommy address him affectionately) has been stealing the thunder from his star parents ever since he has come into the world. Saif, while speaking about Taimur at a show, had said, “He is a blue-eyed boy. He is a genetic treasure trove, he is. He has got a bit of Rabindranath Tagore, he is a bit of Raj Kapoor, a bit of Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi, little bit of Bhopal. It’s beyond me. He’s gone. Let’s see what happens.”

Taimur Ali Khan spotted outside the kid’s gym. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Taimur Ali Khan spotted outside the kid’s gym. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Taimur Ali Khan with his nanny. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Taimur Ali Khan with his nanny. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

(Photo: Varinder Chawla) (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

And now that he has a cousin, Inaaya Naumi Kemmu who looks just like him, Twitterati has gone even more crazy about him. Every time Inaaya make an appearance with mommy Soha Ali Khan or daddy Kunal Kemmu, Taimur’s fans compare her blush pink cheeks and her blue eyes with that of Taimur. It would be no surprise, that just like Taimur, Inaaya too will become a favourite of paparazzi soon.

Soha Ali Khan with daughter Inaaya Naumi Kemmu. Soha Ali Khan with daughter Inaaya Naumi Kemmu.

But Taimur’s grandfather Randhir Kapoor definitely has an objection with such kind of frenzy around his grandson. At an event on Wednesday, he expressed his displeasure on today’s star kids being robbed off the normalcy that is essential while growing up. “Every day I get up in the morning, and I see a picture of my grandson in the newspaper. The paparazzi is permanently stationed below the house. Now, everyone recognises his maid also! That’s because of the paparazzi,” said the veteran actor.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd