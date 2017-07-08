Tabu shares a picture from the sets of Ajay Devgn starrer-Golmaal Again, but where is Parineeti Chopra?

Tabu, Ajay Devgn and other stars from Golmaal Again new still. Tabu, Ajay Devgn and other stars from Golmaal Again new still.

Tabu gave us a sneak peek into the world of Golmaal Again. The actor shared a lovely photograph from the sets on her Instagram handle and it looks like the makers have adopted a unique strategy to promote the movie. In each still that has been released so far, all actors are seen posing like a family. This latest picture is no different. The picture has all the actor-members posing in what seems to be a huge library. The picture has Ajay Devgn, Tabu, Arshad Warsi, Tusshar Kapoor, Kunal Khemu, Shreyas Talpade, Johnny Lever and Sanjay Mishra. But we wonder where is film’s other leading lady Parineeti Chopra?

Tabu also wrote along the picture, “We laugh together, we cry together, and secretly we do ‘Golmaal’ together! Happy Weekend!”. The picture also suggests that Golmaal Again team is having a lot of fun while shooting.

Meanwhile, Tabu in a recent interview blamed her co-star Ajay for having remained single.”Yes, Ajay and I have known each other for 25 years. He was my cousin Sameer Arya’s neighbour and close buddy, a part of my growing up years and that has laid the foundation of our relationship. When I was young, Sameer and Ajay would spy on me, follow me around and threaten to beat up boys who are caught talking to me. They were the big bullies and if I am single today, it is because of Ajay. I hope he repents and regrets what he did,” Tabu told Mumbai Mirror.

“But jokes aside, our relationship has grown because we have worked so much with each other. From among the male actors, if there is anyone I can count on, it’s Ajay. He is like a child, and yet so protective. The atmosphere on set when he’s around is stress-free. We share a unique relationship and an unconditional affection,” Tabu added.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd