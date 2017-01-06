Tabu, Salim Khan attend prayer meet of Abis Rizwi who died in terror attack

Salim Khan,Tabu, were some of the celebrities who went to pay their respect to Abis Rizwi. Salim Khan,Tabu, were some of the celebrities who went to pay their respect to Abis Rizwi.

The terror attack at the waterside Reina nightclub in Istanbul, Turkey, at the beginning of the year, claimed 39 lives and left 40 others injured. A gunman who came dressed as a Santa Claus, had opened fire at people who were celebrating New Year, Among the dead were two Indians, one of them being film producer Abis Rizvi. He was 49.

Abis Rizvi’s body had reached Mumbai at 5 am on Thursday after it was flown in from Turkey. Various Bollywood actors and personalities attended his prayer meet to pay their last respects. Salim Khan along with son Sohail and daughter Alvira, Tabu, Anil Kapoor’s brother Sanjay Kapoor, Atul Agnihotri, Kamal Sadanah, Javed Jaffrey, Jai Bhanushali and Resul Pookutty attended the meet in Mumbai.

Om Puri His Cinematic Journey

Abis Rizvi, born in 1967, was the son of Dr Akhtar Hassan Rizvi, who was the former member of Rajya Sabha. A real estate tycoon, Rizvi was the director of the Rizvi Group and CEO of his father’s real estate company Rizvi Builders. He founded the film company ARF Films (Abis Rizvi Films). The films produced by him were, Roar: Tigers of the Sundarbans (2014) and He-Man (2016). In 2016, Rizvi began working on his next film T for Taj Mahal which was scheduled for release in 2017.

The films produced by him were, Roar: Tigers of the Sundarbans (2014) and He-Man (2016). In 2016, Rizvi began working on his next film T for Taj Mahal which was scheduled for release in 2017.

Here are some of the celebrities spotted at the ceremony.

Tabu was spotted walking inside the ceremony.

Sanjay Kapoor spotted at the funeral.

Salman Khan’s brother Sohail Khan was spotted at the funeral.

Salim Khan spotted at the funeral

RIP Abis Rizwi .

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd