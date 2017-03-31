Tabu photos: 50 best looking, hot and beautiful HQ and HD photos of Tabu

Tabu made her debut as an actress in the Telugu film Coolie No. 1. Tabu made her debut as an actress in the Telugu film Coolie No. 1.

Having acted in Hindi, English, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Marathi and Bengali language films, Tabu is without a doubt one of the most critically acclaimed actresses of the entertainment industry. She started her career as a child artist in the year 1980 after which she made her debut as an actress in the Telugu film Coolie No. 1. Tabu’s Bollywood debut movie as a leading lady, Pehla Pehla Pyar went unnoticed. She started getting recognised only in 1994 with her role in Vijaypath opposite Ajay Devgn for which she received the Filmfare Best Female Debut Award. She continued her acting career and was featured in highly appreciated movies like Saajan Chale Sasural, Jeet, Biwi No.1, Hum Saath-Saath Hain: We Stand United, Hera Pheri, Chandni Bar and Haider.

She later made a comeback in Nishikant Kamat’s murder-mystery film Drishyam which was a remake of the successful Malayalam film with the same title. This was followed by a cameo appearance in Talvar, the 2015 movie based on the Arushi Talwar’s murder case

Having acted in nearly 20 Indian movies, the 45-year-old actress has also made her mark in Hollywood with movies like Macbeth, The Namesake, and Life of Pi. She has also featured on the cover of Vogue India’s January 2009 issue.

She has been the recipient of the National Film Award for the Best Actress twice for Maachis (1996) and Chandni Bar (2001). She has also been awarded the prestigious Padma Shri by the government in 2011.

Tabu has acted in Hindi, English, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Marathi and Bengali films.

Tabu looks smoking hot in this Anarkali avatar.

Tabu’s role in Hum Saath Saath Hain won her a lot of fame.

Tabu won the Critics Award for Best Actress for Cheeni Kum.

Tabu’s role in Cheeni Kum opposite Amitabh Bachchan made a lot of buzz in the B-town.

Tabu was seen romancing a man almost twice her age, Amitabh Bachchan.

Tabu portrayed the lead role in the romantic comedy film Toh Baat Pakki!

Tabu starred in her first Hollywood film, The Namesake, directed by Mira Nair.

Tabu is a much critically appreciated actor.

Tabu has always been reluctant to discuss her personal life in the media.

In 2012, she featured in her second Hollywood film, Life of Pi.

Tabu was roped in to play the role of Begum in Fitoor with Aditya Roy Kapur and Katrina Kaif.

Tabu essayed the role of Shahid Kapoor’s mother in Haider.

Tabu’s role in Haider got her a lot of respect in the film fraternity.

Tabu looks totally elegant in this classic white ensemble.

Tabu’s fashion game has always been on-point.

She is the perfect balance between elegance and aesthetic beauty.

Look at her rocking the short bob.

Tabu has never shied away from doing challenging roles.

Tabu is a versatile actor who can essay roles of every type.

Tabu is a pure vegetarian and has pledged to remain vegan.

Tabu’s real name is Tabassum.

She rocks every look that she takes up effortlessly.

She studied at St. Xavier’s College for two years.

She gave a number of flops before delivering her first hit.

Tabu is the niece of veteran actor Shabana Azmi.

Tabu made her first film appearance in Bazaar when she was 10 years old.

Tabu’s first hit film was Vijaypath.

Tabu is also an active philanthropist.

Tabu has gained a lot of appreciation from her co-actors in her acting career.

Tabu is even known to be selective about her film roles.

Tabu starred in Border which was the highest-grossing Hindi film of 1997.

Tabu played Sunny Deol’s wife in Border.

Tabu made a comeback with Drishyam alongside Ajay Devgn.

She played the role of a police officer in Drishyam.

Tabu has kept fairly away from controversies and media.

Tabu’s journey from Vijaypath to Haider has been an impressive one.

Tabu as seen in Drishyam.

Tabu in a red saare.

Tabu’s appearances on the red carpet have also been spectacular.

Tabu has won 6 Filmfares till date.

Tabu’s beauty has won her a number of fans.

Tabu played the role of a sanskaari bahu in Hum Saath Saath Hain.

Tabu has been one of the most valuable gems of Bollywood.

