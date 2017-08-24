Tabu denies playing Sushma Swaraj in Uzma Ahmed’s biopic

Tabu has not been approached to play Sushma Swaraj in Uzma Ahmed biopic. Tabu has not been approached to play Sushma Swaraj in Uzma Ahmed biopic.

Several reports on Thursday suggested Golmaal Again actor Tabu will play External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj in filmmaker Dhiraj Kumar’s biopic on Uzma Ahmad, the woman who was rescued by Sushma from Pakistan. But now it has been revealed that Tabu was never approached for the movie. In fact, she was not even aware of such a movie being made.

Annoyed by the reports, the National Award-winning actor, in a statement, slammed the reports and the cheap antics of production houses to create buzz around their movie. She said, “I have no idea why filmmakers who have not approached me give out false news of my being approached for their movies when I have not even been contacted or made aware of a certain project. This has also happened in the past. In fact, in some cases, some really big and established production houses have taken the liberty of using my name for a project without as much as my consent.”

Tabu further revealed that the filmmakers sometimes use such practices to put pressure on other actors who may be approached for the role. “I think this is clearly done to hype their projects and to create insecurity amongst other actresses who may be approached for the role. This is a poor practice and people should stop using my name in vain. Honestly, it shows them(filmmakers) in poor light when I issue a denial like this. Unfortunately, they leave me with no choice because no one has bothered to even check with me,” said Tabu who will be next seen in Rohit Shetty directorial Golmaal Again which also stars Ajay Devgn. Both Tabu and Ajay have earlier worked in suspense-thriller Drishyam.

With these rumours put to rest by Tabu, we wonder if the news about Parineeti Chopra and Taapsee Pannu being a part of the biopic are true or not.

