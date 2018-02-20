Bollywood actor Tabu at Express Adda: WATCH LIVE

Tabu is the guest at the Express Adda today. Tabu will open up about her struggles and what continues to drive her since she made her debut 25 years years ago. She will also interact with a select audience about the ever-evolving film industry and how she has adapted to change.

Tabu started her career in mainstream Bollywood when it was at its worst — the Nineties. Not only did she survive that era but also effortlessly shifted gears as the industry evolved, emerging as one of the finest actors in the country.

Today, the actor’s filmography is proof that she has, always with care, focussed on films that allowed her to play complex characters. Tabu has to her credit two National Awards, a Padma Shri and a filmography that includes acclaimed Hollywood projects such as The Namesake and Life of Pi.

