Tabu: Ajay Devgn is responsible for my single status, I hope he repents and regrets this

Tabu is all set to return to the genre of slapstick comedy after more than a decade with Rohit Shetty’s Golmaal Again. In a recent interview, Tabu made a confession about her single status which is going viral. Tabu also spoke about the unique relationship that she shares with her film’s co-star Ajay Devgn. Tabu will be seen romancing Ajay on screen after 23 years, but she blames Ajay for being single in real life.

When in an interview with the Mumbai Mirror, Tabu was asked about her Golmaal Again co-star Ajay Devgn, she said, “Yes, Ajay and I have known each other for 25 years. He was my cousin Sameer Arya’s neighbour and close buddy, a part of my growing up years and that has laid the foundation of our relationship. When I was young, Sameer and Ajay would spy on me, follow me around and threaten to beat up any boys who are caught talking to me. They were the big bullies and if I am single today, it is because of Ajay. I hope he repents and regrets what he did.”

Tabu continued on the joke and said that she has now given the responsibility of finding the right guy for her to Ajay.”I told him the other day to please find me a boy to marry,” she said. She also added, “But jokes aside, our relationship has grown because we have worked so much with each other. From among the male actors, if there is anyone I can count on, it’s Ajay. He is like a child, and yet so protective. The atmosphere on set when he’s around is stress-free. We share a unique relationship and an unconditional affection.”

Ajay and Tabu have worked together in movies such as Vijaypath, Takshak and Haqeeqat. Apart from Golmaal Again, Tabu will also be seen romancing Ajay Devgn once again in her next movie, which will be directed by Luv Ranjan. Talking about this, she said, “There is a Luv Ranjan film in which I’m paired with Ajay Devgn. We did Vijaypath in ’94. It’s nice to be able to romance the same hero on screen even after 23 years.”

On Golmaal Again, Tabu said, “I’ve wanted to do a light-hearted film for a long time, more so because my mother was fed up of me doing ‘rona-dhona’ roles. A lot of people have also been saying that they wanted to see me in a comedy like Biwi No 1 and Hera Pheri. I remember joking with Rohit Shetty at parties, saying, ‘I want to be part of the Golmaal franchise because I want to just stand there and laugh.’ To be honest, even in a film like Golmaal Again, I’m the more serious and credible character, but as part of the team, I get the chance to stand there and laugh at the boys (Ajay Devgn, Arshad Warsi, Tusshar Kapoor, Shreyas Talpade and Kunal Kemmu) who are doing what they do best.”

She added, “I’m working with Rohit for the first time and I’m really happy. There is an unexplained familiarity when I’m on the sets with him. He’s completely focused on the action but at the same time, he makes his actors comfortable.”

When asked if there is a special someone in her life, Tabu said, “If you are asking whether there is a romance brewing, then the answer is ‘no’.”

