Taapsee Pannu wants to explore commercial film space with Judwaa 2

Taapsee Pannu wants to explore the commercial film space with Judwaa 2 and says she wants to look her glamorous best in the sequel. Known for her hard hitting performances in films like Baby and Pink, Taapsee set off on her Bollywood journey with David Dhawan’s Chashme Baddoor in 2013.

Four years later, she is now set to collaborate with him again for Judwaa 2.

“I will work on my part by making sure I look my glamorous best in the film. The change of look is the most that I am expecting out of the film. I have experimented a lot with my acting bit, so I want to get into the commercial heroine space,” she says.

“It (commercial films) may be cliched for everyone but not for me as I haven’t done that. ‘Judwaa 2’ is a new zone for me and this is also a challenge for me,” Taapsee told PTI.

In the movie, Varun Dhawan would be stepping into the shoes of Salman Khan. Varun met the superstar a couple of times to understand the nitty gritties of both the characters – Prem and Raja – from the 1997 hit comedy film.

Taapsee says she has never met Salman in person and would like to meet him and other stars of Judwa. “I have been a huge fan of Karisma, she is a live wire on screen. I would love to meet her, Rambha and Salman. I haven’t met Salman before. I am not that social, I don’t go for outings and so I have not met many actors,” she says.

Judwaa 2 will be her first attempt at comedy and the actress says it is not easy to make people laugh. “Comedy is a difficult genre, it is not easy to make people laugh. I am keeping myself prepared to have fun. But as it’s a new genre for me to explore I am not going to be over smart in saying that I will be only relaxing,” she says.

“Comedy as a genre is difficult and people do not realise its potential. It is the most underrated genre. We get critical acclaim for films like ‘Pink’, ‘Naam Shabana’. But critical acclaim does not give you money,” she says. The actress is open to doing slapstick comedies.

“I don’t enjoy watching sex comedies be it in Bollywood or Hollywood, so no point in doing it if I don’t enjoy it. I don’t mind doing slapstick comedies,” she says. Taapsee is now looking forward to the release of “Naam Shabana” a spin-off from the 2015 hit film “Baby”.

Produced by Neeraj Pandey and directed by Shivam Nair, the action spy thriller is set to release on March 31.

