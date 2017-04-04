Taapsee Pannu: Unfair to compare Naam Shabana with Akshay Kumar’s Baby

Naam Shabana actor Taapsee Pannu: I find Varun Dhawan extremely cute and humble as a human being. Naam Shabana actor Taapsee Pannu: I find Varun Dhawan extremely cute and humble as a human being.

Taapsee Pannu is always a delight to talk to for she never filters her thoughts. The Naam Shabana actor knows her mind and puts her views across in a crystal clear manner that is sort of a rarity in the film industry.

“My parents told me that it was my best performance”

When asked about her parents’ reaction upon watching Naam Shabana, Taapsee said, “I watched the first show of the film with my parents. My mother has this favourite dialogue whenever she sees my movie and it’s –‘Ab tere ko acting aa gayi hai’ (now you have learnt acting).’ But it was for the first time that she cried while watching my film. My parents told me that it was my best performance. ”

“Don’t compare Naam Shabana to a film which has a superstar”

Naam Shabana is also being compared to Baby that starred Akshay Kumar as the lead actor. When asked about it the actor said, “I just feel sad. It’s extremely cynical to compare these two films. One has to understand that in Baby it was Akshay Kumar who was leading the film; here it’s me who is only three-four films old in the film industry. Akshay is not even there on the poster of the film. He was barely present during the film promotions. He was there for only three days during the entire promotional tour. It’s just being outright unfair to compare Naam Shabana with Baby. If you are comparing a film that has posters with female leading ladies, then it’s fair. But don’t compare it to a film which has a superstar. That’s unfair.”

“I feel very proud of Baahubali as I started from Telugu film industry”

Taapsee is also very proud of Baahubali 2 and said, “I feel very proud as I started from Telugu film industry. It’s a really nice feeling to see that Telugu cinema is taking Indian cinema to the world.” The actor also says that she has no qualms in working with Khans and said she would like to reach that sort of fan base that these superstars command. “I will be more than happy to work with Khans even if I don’t get the meatiest part in the film.”

“I find Varun Dhawan extremely cute and humble as a human being”

The actor will soon start working in Judwaa 2 co-starring Varun Dhawan. Speaking about Varun, Tapsee said, “I know Varun since my first film. I find Varun extremely cute and humble as a human being. Varun is one of those few people who reach such huge stardom so soon. Whenever he used to bump into me during a couple of events, he used to come up and talk to me. That made me feel really good instead of making it awkward for me just by walking by me and not acknowledging. He didn’t really have to when he came across me and made me comfortable.”

Also Read: Begum Jaan song O Re Kaharo: Vidya Balan gives an intense glimpse of life in a brothel

“I am kind of giving up on expecting any award”

When asked if she would expect an award for her performance in Naam Shabana, “I have stopped expecting awards for any of my films because I never understood what really goes behind deciding these awards. I have tried but failed to understand. So I am kind of giving up on expecting any award.”

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd