Taapsee Pannu to play a self-defense instructor in Kapil Verma’s upcoming short film

Taapsee Pannu to play a self-defense instructor in upcoming short film Taapsee Pannu to play a self-defense instructor in upcoming short film

‘Pink‘ and ‘Naam Shabana‘ actress Taapsee Pannu will be seen playing a self-defense instructor in an upcoming short film, says its director and producer Kapil Verma. Taapsee is also professionally trained in Aikido and mixed martial arts. We have already seen Taapsee flaunting her slick martial art moves in her last film ‘Naam Shabana‘.

The story of the short film revolves around the relationship between two siblings. Vicky Arora plays the brother in the film. Verma says he had a great time shooting the film with Taapsee, who went through a training session to get the physical nuances of her character right.

“I narrated the script to her in Mauritius on the sets of ‘Judwaa 2′ and at the end of the narration, she asked me ‘When would you like to shoot it?’ She trained very hard for the film. We had a great time shooting, it was fun and quite intense too.”

Asked why he chose Taapsee for the film, Verma said, “I had written this script around two years ago. I had watched Taapsee’s film ‘Pink’ and worked with her in ‘Naam Shabana‘. I knew then that she would be perfect for the part.”

Though the title of the short film is yet to be decided, the cast and crew finished its four-day shoot in Mumbai. Tapsee Pannu is currently busy promoting her forthcoming film ‘Judwaa 2‘ opposite Varun Dhawan. The film which also features Jacqueline Fernandez and Anupam Kher is all set to hit the screens on 29th September.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App