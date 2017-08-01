EXCLUSIVE Taapsee Pannu talks about life post Pink, turning a Japanese tourist in Norway and why she’ll never quit regional films

Taapsee Pannu was in Delhi recently for the launch of Skechers store. Taapsee Pannu was in Delhi recently for the launch of Skechers store.

Taapsee Pannu has become one bankable actor in Bollywood, thanks to her critically acclaimed film Pink and her fiery act in Naam Shabana. She just won the Woman of the Year award at IIFA 2017, and will soon be seen in Judwaa 2 as well. It might have taken her few years to establish her stronghold in the Hindi film industry, despite being a popular name down south, but Taapsee feels she has finally arrived. During her recent trip to Delhi to launch a Skechers store, the star got candid with indianexpress.com, and spoke about her success in Bollywood, and why it took time for her to get accepted as a glamorous actor here.

Ask Taapsee if she is happy that people divide her career into pre and post Pink, and she says, “Whatever works for everyone… I don’t have a problem. Before Pink people thought I’m very being very slow. I have two parallels in my career. When Baby happened, that’s when people noticed me. And with Pink, people said, ‘yeah she has arrived’. Then, after Naam Shabana, they said it has put you on the map, whatever all that means. So my life post Pink has been different.”

Taapsee, who turns 30 today, entered Bollywood in 2013 with Chashme Baddoor, three years after her acting debut with Telugu film Jhummandi Naadam. Her upcoming film is Telugu film Anando Brahma.

After having done over a dozen regional films, and half a dozen Hindi ones, did she find any difference in terms of work culture? “Main difference for me was the language constraint I had in south. I could only do limited number of roles there. When I reached Bollywood, because I had a language command, I realised what all I can do. That’s when I experimented with genres and roles. I didn’t see any difference in terms of magnitude of films. We make some really experimental cinema in south as well, just that it doesn’t get that much noticed, because its purely business and Hindi films get more multiplexes.”

So how is Taapsee balancing her work in Bollywood and regional films? “I am trying to balance it out. What happens is, whoever comes and books my dates first for a good project, I just give it there. I feel my market is good or open in all the three languages, and I don’t want to uproot myself, when you know the audience loves you there. I think that’ll be stupidity to stop working there. That’s where I began and I can never give it up,” she explained.

Taapsee recently took to her Instagram profile and shared some great pictures from her solo Norway trip. She quips, “I’m a pretty adamant hyper active person. I can’t stay at one place for long. When I go outside India, I just love to run on the roads, because we can’t really do that in India. A friend told me ‘how was it to be like a Japanese tourist in Norway’. I was a Japanese tourist minus the selfie-stick. So, yeah I was in Norway, and tried to be a typical tourist.”

We also asked Taapsee Pannu about her recent statement over ‘film industry’s obsession with female body’. She explains, “Our entire country or film industry is obsessed with female body. We sell what we buy. It’s a reflection of society in a lot of ways. I don’t need to name the kind of songs that we make. It’s only about a female’s body. I’m not saying we are horrible human beings. Maybe they do it in Hollywood as well, but in a different way, so it doesn’t come across as it comes across here.”

