Taapsee Pannu: Taking centre stage in Naam Shabana having actors like Akshay Kumar and Manoj Bajpayee

Taapsee Pannu: I feel proud to witness and be a part of new age Indian cinema. I think I am very fortunate. Taapsee Pannu: I feel proud to witness and be a part of new age Indian cinema. I think I am very fortunate.

Actress Taapsee Pannu, who will next be seen in the forthcoming movie “Naam Shabana”, says she is proud to be part of the changing phase of Indian cinema where women-centric films are becoming a reality. “When I entered the film industry, it was going through the change and I knew that people are ready to receive experimental content, but never thought I will become part of that change with a film like ‘Pink’. I feel proud to witness and be a part of new age Indian cinema. I think I am very fortunate,” Taapsee told IANS here.

The actress thinks “Pink” brought about “almost like a revolution in cinema” with its telling of a tale which conveys that when a woman says “no”, it strictly means so.

She says it’s “unbelievable” how “people have started debating about women’s issues, girls’ safety and gender equality” using “Pink” as a reference point. Starting her career in 2010 with Telugu film “Jhummandi Naadam”, Taapsee acted in various south Indian films before debuting in Bollywood with “Chashme Baddoor” in 2013. However, she was noticed for her action-packed performance in “Baby”, directed by Neeraj Pandey.

Her character in “Baby” is what has resulted in its spin-off “Naam Shabana”, produced by Pandey and directed by Shivam Nair. Since it is her second film with Pandey, asked how has her equation evolved with the filmmaker, she said: “It’s still the same. Neeraj Pandey is a man of few words. Therefore, I had to be very conscious on set, and he helped me to learn the mind of the character that lies in between the lines.”

“It’s very interesting to essay such a character because I do not relate to Shabana at all.” Whether it is “Pink”, “Baby” or “Naam Shabana”, though there is a strong projection of female characters, all these films were driven by male stars like Amitabh Bachchan and Akshay Kumar. So, do these films receive appreciation because of star power or content?

Also Read: Keira Knightley thought Pirates of the Caribbean would be a disaster

“There is no denying the fact that star power matters, but what would be best for our film is to utilise that for telling a substantial story. You see, in ‘Naam Shabana’ for instance, where actors like Akshay Kumar and Manoj Bajpayee are also involved, I am taking the centre stage.” “It shows how they are supporting a good story with their full conviction. In fact, Akshay is a co-producer of the film,” Taapsee said. “Naam Shabana” is releasing on March 31.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App now