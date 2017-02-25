Taapsee Pannu sponsors a cafe inspired by Pink

Taapsee Pannu will be sponsoring a cafe to be opened by six girls from Mangalore District inspired by Pink. Taapsee Pannu will be sponsoring a cafe to be opened by six girls from Mangalore District inspired by Pink.

Actress Taapsee Pannu was impressed with how a bunch of six young girls from a small town near Karnataka’s Mangalore district thought of starting an eatery joint after watching the 2016 hit film Pink. Taapsee will now sponsor the eatery, which has been named Pink Cafe.

The eatery joint will employ only women in hopes to send a positive message to have women pledge for equal rights especially in smaller towns.

“When I heard of the idea, I was impressed at how a film can turn into an inspiration at so many levels. It’s rewarding when someone takes a positive impact of a film and converts that into reality with an initiative like this cafe for instance,” Taapsee said in a statement.

“I heard the idea and instead of just encouraging them I wanted to do more. And thus I did my bit by contributing to the cafe and I can only wish luck to them and hope to encourage more such initiatives in the future,” she added.

Pink is a courtroom drama, which also features Kirti Kulhari, Angad Bedi, Andrea Tariang and Piyush Mishra. The film was appreciated by both the public and the critics for it’s socially relevant message about the choices young women of today make and about respecting them.

On work front, Taapsee Pannu is looking forward to the release of her film Naam Shabana, produced by Baby director, Neeraj Pandey.