Soorma actor Taapsee Pannu: Audience will remember me even if I have five scenes in a film

Taapsee Pannu’s ticket to Bollywood stardom was a 10-minute appearance in Akshay Kumar starrer Baby, and it is this confidence which made her sign on for Soorma, where she plays one of the supporting characters in the story of hockey player Sandeep Singh.

At the trailer launch of Soorma, which sees actor Diljit Dosanjh in the lead role, Taapsee was asked if she was worried about being overshadowed by her co-star considering the film revolves around him. Taapsee plays Sandeep’s former beau Harpreet, who was also a hockey player.

“I don’t think screen time matters. Even if I have five scenes in the film, I know audience will remember me after coming out from the theatre.

“That much confidence I need to have in myself as an actor. It is not necessary to be hero all the time. I have many films coming this year. So you can wait for them to release,” Taapsee Pannu told reporters.

Soorma, directed by Shaad Ali, also stars Angad Bedi. It will arrive in theatres on July 13.

